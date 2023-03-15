Invst LLC Sells 2,007 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Invst LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 356.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 377,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,095,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. 885,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $52.24.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

