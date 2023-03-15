Invst LLC Sells 296 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Invst LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,481,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after buying an additional 190,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,807,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

