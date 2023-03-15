IO Biotech’s (IOBT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 309.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech Price Performance

Shares of IOBT stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

About IO Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.