IO Biotech’s (IOBT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 309.84% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
IO Biotech Price Performance
Shares of IOBT stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $9.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech
About IO Biotech
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
