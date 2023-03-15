IOTA Achieves Market Capitalization of $578.77 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $578.77 million and $16.20 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000120 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars.

