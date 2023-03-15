IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $226.48 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $226.48 million and $4.88 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00408893 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.08 or 0.27638473 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,449,035,577 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.