IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0256 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $241.66 million and $13.84 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IoTeX

IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,449,035,577 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

