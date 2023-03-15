iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

