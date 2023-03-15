iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,863,577 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.99.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

