iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.13.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

