iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,618 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,221,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,621,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 444,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. 106,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,624. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

