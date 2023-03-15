iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Reduced by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 9.6% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

