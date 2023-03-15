iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Bought by LFS Asset Management

LFS Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter valued at $567,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 188,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 224.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 94,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 423,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,362. The company has a market capitalization of $448.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

