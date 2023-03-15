iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.33

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.33 and last traded at $110.33, with a volume of 686802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.20.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.