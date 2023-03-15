iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.33

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.33 and last traded at $110.33, with a volume of 686802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

