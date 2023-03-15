J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Trading Down 7.5%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.31. Approximately 594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43.

About J D Wetherspoon

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

