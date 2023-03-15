Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,562 shares of company stock worth $14,936,641 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 760.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 190,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

