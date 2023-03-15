Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,612,800 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 1,892,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,032.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

