Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Increases Dividend to $1.60 Per Share

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
Jardine Matheson stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.76) on Wednesday. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of GBX 46.89 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.76). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.42.
About Jardine Matheson
Recommended Stories
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.