Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Increases Dividend to $1.60 Per Share

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jardine Matheson stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.76) on Wednesday. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of GBX 46.89 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.76). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

