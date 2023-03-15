JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.74

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.74 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 179.95 ($2.19). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 173.65 ($2.12), with a volume of 7,581,246 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 185 ($2.25) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.25) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.71 ($3.24).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.11. The firm has a market cap of £8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,772.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 159,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £241,153.04 ($293,909.86). Insiders own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

