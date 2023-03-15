JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JDSPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 215 ($2.62) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

