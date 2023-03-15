Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 495 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.03). Approximately 6,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493 ($6.01).

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 502.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 512.35.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a GBX 10.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

