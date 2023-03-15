John Hakopian Sells 29,857 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 620,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00.

First Foundation Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of First Foundation stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. 1,651,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,715. The company has a market capitalization of $530.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in First Foundation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Foundation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

