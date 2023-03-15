Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $153.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $400.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

