Jonestrading Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DURECT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
DURECT Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. DURECT has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
