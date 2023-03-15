Jonestrading Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DURECT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. DURECT has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,369,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 299,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 225,402 shares during the period.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

