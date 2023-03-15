Joystick (JOY) Price Hits $0.0564

Joystick (JOY) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $677.39 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00029154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00021964 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00213429 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,343.97 or 0.99907828 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06981546 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,474.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

