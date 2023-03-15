JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Trading Down 0.6%

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.98 and last traded at $69.89. Approximately 82,970 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $70.33.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 230,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 65,954 shares during the period.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

