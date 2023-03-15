KE (BEKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect KE to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KE Stock Up 0.9 %

BEKE stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -1.13. KE has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in KE by 603.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KE by 35.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About KE

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

