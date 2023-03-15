KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $22.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.12.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
KE Price Performance
KE stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. KE has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -1.13.
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
