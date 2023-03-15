Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.13

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 254581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 1.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 478,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

