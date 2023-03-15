KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Update

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $8.71 on Wednesday, reaching $370.31. 990,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,390. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

