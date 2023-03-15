Komodo (KMD) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $32.54 million and approximately $521,919.44 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00136621 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00060943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00040536 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001636 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

