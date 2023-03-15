Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 870,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,695,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Kore Potash Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £24.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 9.68.

About Kore Potash

(Get Rating)

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.