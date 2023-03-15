KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd decreased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,431 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. 17,740,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,211,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

