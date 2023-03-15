KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.79% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (KMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market firms in the healthcare sector. KMED was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

