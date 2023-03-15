Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Up 13.6% in February

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 1,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $15.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2202 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Kumba Iron Ore

KIROY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered Kumba Iron Ore from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Investec downgraded Kumba Iron Ore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.