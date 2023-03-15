Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Short Interest Down 7.7% in February

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCAHW remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,207. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.