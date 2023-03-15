Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Up 12.6% in February

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lands’ End by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 807.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LE traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. 105,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,013. The company has a market cap of $228.03 million, a PE ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LE. TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

