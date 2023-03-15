LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $244,326.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,318.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $340,989.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $244,326.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,318.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,551. 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 176,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

