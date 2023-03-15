LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
LegalZoom.com Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $244,326.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,318.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $340,989.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $244,326.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,318.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,551. 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LegalZoom.com (LZ)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.