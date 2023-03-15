Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 180 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $359.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

