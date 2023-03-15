Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 500 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,849. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

NYSE:MET opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

