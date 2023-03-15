Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Walt Disney comprises about 0.4% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 127,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 21.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,637,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $256,980,000 after acquiring an additional 57,128 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 78,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

