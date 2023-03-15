Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN comprises 4.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 366,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,475 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 96,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,575 shares during the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DJP stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.71.

