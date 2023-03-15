Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $196.83 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.92 and its 200 day moving average is $201.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

