Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $265.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $227.98 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

