Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $437,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.4% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

