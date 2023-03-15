Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,261 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerstone Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,278,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,872,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

