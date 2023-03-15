Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Update

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 8,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.79. 1,341,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,096. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Articles

