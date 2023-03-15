LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 608,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 511,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.79. 98,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.