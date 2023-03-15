Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Short Interest Update

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LSAK remained flat at $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 96,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $284.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.11. Lesaka Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

In other Lesaka Technologies news, Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 165,176 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $650,793.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,768,551.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,180 shares of company stock worth $18,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSAK. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

