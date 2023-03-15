LFS Asset Management Has $4.15 Million Stake in FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR)

LFS Asset Management increased its holdings in FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF accounts for 4.2% of LFS Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LFS Asset Management owned approximately 4.89% of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RISR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. 21,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,937. FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22.

