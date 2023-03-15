LFS Asset Management Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up about 1.3% of LFS Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESG Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $2,392,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $4,307,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $10,782,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 321,671 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,927,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,109,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

